Taylor Swift Getting Honorary Doctorate From NYU

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University — and address the class of 2022. The ceremony will be held on May 18th at Yankee Stadium, where Swift will be awarded a Doctor Of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and offer a commencement speech.
The event will also celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 — whose graduations were affected by the pandemic — at a ceremony later that evening. Swift has previously been associated with NYU, as the university has conducted a class in her work, although she played no direct role in that particular curriculum.