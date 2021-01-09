Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced New ‘Evermore’ Song is About Karlie Kloss
Taylor Swift just dropped two bonus tracked from ‘Evermore’ this week, and Swifties are already deciphering their hidden meanings in true Taylor Swift fashion.
Fans are speculating that the new bonus track “It’s Time to Go’ is actually in reference to Taylor’s former model bff, Karlie Kloss.
Have you heard the new bonus track? Do you think it’s about Karlie Kloss? Obviously Taylor and Karlie have not confirmed the details because Taylor is never one to outright admit those Easter eggs.