Taylor Swift Eyes 2025 Grammys?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Release Date Makes Perfect Sense

We’ll explain. Taylor Swift’s announcement that ‘1989’ is next in line for a (Taylor’s Version) sent her global fanbase into a frenzy. Now the upcoming project is scheduled to drop in late October, and the chosen release date holds significance for multiple reasons.

While the 2025 Grammy Awards might still be a distant event, Taylor seems to be strategically setting the stage for potential recognition for the upcoming re-recording. Go with us here.

You see, the eligibility window for the 2024 Grammy Awards is set to close on September 15th, a date that was forced to go through several changes before being finalized by the Recording Academy.

This means that any music released after this cutoff date won’t qualify for consideration in the upcoming ceremony but will instead be eligible for the following year’s event (2025).

As you can probably guess, Taylor Swift is already positioned as a strong contender for numerous accolades at the 2024 Grammys and could be purposely stacking the deck for 2025.

Coincidence? We think not because TAYLOR HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYTHING!!