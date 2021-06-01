      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift “Evermore” Breaks Vinyl Sales Record

Jun 1, 2021 @ 6:40am

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record. Taylor just smashed the all-time record for the most vinyl copies sold in a week for her ‘Evermore’ album and the week’s not even over yet.

Swift sold over 40-thousand copies of the album in the U.S. in the first three days of its release, beating Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’, which sold 40,000 copies in its first week of release in 2014.

The project was originally released in 2020, but just came out on vinyl last Friday.

