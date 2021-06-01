Taylor Swift “Evermore” Breaks Vinyl Sales Record

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record. Taylor just smashed the all-time record for the most vinyl copies sold in a week for her ‘Evermore’ album and the week’s not even over yet.
Taylor Swift’s "Evermore" breaks the modern-era record for biggest vinyl album sales week. https://t.co/ghMr8UhZVn
— billboard (@billboard) May 31, 2021
Taylor Swift’s "Evermore" breaks the modern-era record for biggest vinyl album sales week. https://t.co/ghMr8UhZVn
— billboard (@billboard) May 31, 2021
Swift sold over 40-thousand copies of the album in the U.S. in the first three days of its release, beating Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’, which sold 40,000 copies in its first week of release in 2014.
The project was originally released in 2020, but just came out on vinyl last Friday.