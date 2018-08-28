Taylor Swift Epically Surprised Her Nashville Crowd with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

It’s just Taylor being Taylor!

At her recent Nashville show, Taylor epically surprised her fans with not 1, but 2, superstars on stage! Her longtime idols and friends, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, came out to sing on stage!

What song did she song? Come on now…TIM MCGRAW! Taylor wanted to get back to her country roots in her old stomping grounds.

