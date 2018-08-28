Taylor Swift Epically Surprised Her Nashville Crowd with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

It’s just Taylor being Taylor!
At her recent Nashville show, Taylor epically surprised her fans with not 1, but 2, superstars on stage! Her longtime idols and friends, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, came out to sing on stage!
What song did she song? Come on now…TIM MCGRAW! Taylor wanted to get back to her country roots in her old stomping grounds.
Nashville, last night was the first time I got to headline that stadium. Every second of the show meant so much to me, and I’m so grateful to @thetimmcgraw and @faithhill for coming out to sing ‘Tim McGraw’ with me. I first came to this city in search of a record deal when I was 11! I’m just as enamored by being here now all these years later. Thanks for an unforgettable night. 📷: @shearerphoto