Taylor Swift Drops Re-Recorded “Fearless” Album

13 years ago “Fearless” came out, and now Taylor Swift has done it again to take control of her own music. Taylor’s Version of “Fearless” has finally dropped.
Olivia Rodrigo certainly loves it!
You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME ((Album out at midnight!)) pic.twitter.com/yDJusP8TAs
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 8, 2021
You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME ((Album out at midnight!)) pic.twitter.com/yDJusP8TAs
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 8, 2021