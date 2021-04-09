      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Drops Re-Recorded “Fearless” Album

Apr 9, 2021 @ 8:28am

13 years ago “Fearless” came out, and now Taylor Swift has done it again to take control of her own music. Taylor’s Version of “Fearless” has finally dropped.

Olivia Rodrigo certainly loves it!

 

TAGS
Fearless Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift taylor's version
POPULAR POSTS
You Can Get Paid to Watch True Crime Documentaries for 24 Hours
Rapper Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record
Shaq Pays For A Stranger's Engagement Ring
Lil Nas X Hopes Haters Are 'Sad’
Marvel Releases Brand New 'Loki' Trailer Due Out June 11th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE