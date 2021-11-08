      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Dropped “All Too Well” Short Film Teaser

Nov 8, 2021 @ 7:27am

Taylor Swift fans are getting all worked up! Swifties have even more to be excited about as Taylor is about to re-release her version of “Red” and to coincide with its release Taylor is also releasing a short film called, “All Too Well.”

The film is a 10-minute version of her song, “All Too Well” and was written, directed, and starring Taylor Swift. The short film also features Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. “November 12,” Swift wrote on Instagram along with the short film teaser. “Remember it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Both the re-release of “Red” and “All Too Well” will be released on November 12th.

What is your favorite song from Taylor Swift’s “Red” album?

TAGS
All Too Well red Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
'Dads On Duty' Gaining Momentum To Go National After Viral Story
The Judges Didn't Know What To Do With The Beach Ball's Performance On "The Masked Singer"
Missed Connections: Crying Guy At Circle K and Cell Phone Case Kiosk Hottie
"Dancing Dad" Spreads Positivity To Celebrate Son Beating Cancer
'Hocus Pocus 2' Plot Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On