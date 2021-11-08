Taylor Swift Dropped “All Too Well” Short Film Teaser

Taylor Swift fans are getting all worked up! Swifties have even more to be excited about as Taylor is about to re-release her version of “Red” and to coincide with its release Taylor is also releasing a short film called, “All Too Well.”
The film is a 10-minute version of her song, “All Too Well” and was written, directed, and starring Taylor Swift. The short film also features Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. “November 12,” Swift wrote on Instagram along with the short film teaser. “Remember it.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
Both the re-release of “Red” and “All Too Well” will be released on November 12th.
What is your favorite song from Taylor Swift’s “Red” album?