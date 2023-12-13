Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Victims Of Tennessee Tornadoes

Source: YouTube

Multiple counties in Tennessee were devastated when 13 tornadoes touched down Saturday, claiming the lives of six, including two children.

To help with recovery efforts, Taylor Swift pledged $1 million to help Tennessee residents with financial assistance, food, temporary housing, debris clean-up and animal sheltering. “The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being,” said Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown and the communities around it that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event.”

She gave that amount three years ago when tornadoes in Tennessee took 25 lives.

