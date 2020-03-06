Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Help Nashville Tornado Victims

Thank YOU Taylor Swift! Obviously Nashville is very near and dear to Taylor Swift’s heart, so Taylor wanted to help the victims of Nashville’s tornado this week and donate $1 million!
Taylor Swift is donating $1 million for relief efforts after two tornadoes struck central Tennessee earlier this week, leaving at least 24 people dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed https://t.co/pu7vkj2l7l
— CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2020
Taylor Swift is donating $1 million for relief efforts after two tornadoes struck central Tennessee earlier this week, leaving at least 24 people dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed https://t.co/pu7vkj2l7l
— CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2020