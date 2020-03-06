      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Help Nashville Tornado Victims

Mar 6, 2020 @ 8:19am

Thank YOU Taylor Swift! Obviously Nashville is very near and dear to Taylor Swift’s heart, so Taylor wanted to help the victims of Nashville’s tornado this week and donate $1 million!

