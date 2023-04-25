99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Cut Her Hand Backstage And Played On

April 25, 2023 9:15AM EDT
Taylor Swift explained what happened to her palm on social media after fans noticed an injury during her show in Houston.   “I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely,” “Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

After fans noticed the cut on Swift’s hand, Swifties got on socials to give her kudos for forging on with the costume changes and choreography without missing a beat. #pro

