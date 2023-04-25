Taylor Swift Cut Her Hand Backstage And Played On
April 25, 2023 9:15AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Taylor Swift explained what happened to her palm on social media after fans noticed an injury during her show in Houston. “I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely,” “Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”
After fans noticed the cut on Swift’s hand, Swifties got on socials to give her kudos for forging on with the costume changes and choreography without missing a beat. #pro
More about: