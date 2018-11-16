Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Confirmed by Zayn Malik

GLENDALE, AZ - MAY 08: (L-R) Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, and Charli XCX pose onstage before opening night of Taylor Swift's 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor Swift was rumored to be going to strange lengths to avoid paparazzi last year and Zayn Malik just confirmed the rumor to be true!

Prior to the release of “Reputation”, Taylor Swift somehow managed to completely evade the ever watchful lens of the paparazzi. Her efforts were so effective in fact that even fans began to wonder where Taylor had gone.

Then, THIS image surfaced and thus began a conspiracy theory that Taylor was being transported in a suit case.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what was happening. Taylor was so concerned with not being spotted by the paparazzi that she had her security carry her from her apartment to her truck in a large trunk. In a recent interview with Vogue UK Zayn confirmed the rumor!

“She was travelling around in a suitcase,” he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift’s ability to avoid the paparazzi.

So there you have it. Taylor Swift was stuffing her 5’10” frame into luggage to avoid being seen by the paparazzi. That’s conviction.

