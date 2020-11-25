Taylor Swift Confirms Identity of Mysterious ‘Folklore’ Co-Writer William Bowery
We’re shook!
So Taylor Swift released Folklore: The Long Pond Session documentary on Disney+ and the identity of William Bowery was finally revealed.
Remember that William is credited as a writer on both Exile and Betty and everyone was like, “who the heck is that?” Well, are you sitting down?
William is actually her boyfriend, Joe Alywn!!
By the way, the documentary will also be accompanied by a deluxe album. ‘Folklore’ is nominated for six Grammy awards, including album of the year and best pop duo/group performance for “Exile.”
Were you as surprised as we were to learn the identity of William Bowery?