Taylor Swift Children’s Book Already A Best-Seller Before Its Release

March 1, 2023 11:16AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock award for 'Lover' onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

No one here is surprised that something Taylor Swift-related is already considered a best-seller before it’s even released to the public, right? That’s SO Taylor. And in this case, it’s not even her product. It’s the children’s book biography about her! Wendy Loggia wrote it the official Little Golden Book on Taylor and it comes out May 2.

And it’s already a best-seller on Amazon according to Rolling Stone:

the Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift has already hit number one on the “Best Children’s Musical Books” list and number three on the “Best Children’s Biographies” list.

You can pre-order your copy right now for less than $6 if you want to instill being a Swiftie in your own children… Or if you just want anything that has to do with Taylor Swift.

