Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce With His Brother And Wife

January 21, 2024 8:24PM EST
Taylor Swift arrived in Buffalo to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs took on the Bills, and she was hanging in the suite with Jason and Kylie Kelce.

And Jason quickly became the internets favorite Chiefs fan with this move!

 

How could you not love this family???

 

There’s another pretty big Travis Kelce fan in this 79-year-old who got some much needed home repairs done in time for the playoffs! Kelce’s “87 & Running” foundation footed the bill for Chief’s fan, Gloria White’s renovations.

