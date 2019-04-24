Taylor Swift Channeled “Love Story” For the TIME 100 Gala, Plus She Performed

We’re all counting down to April 26th, and this just elevated the Taylor situation! Taylor was named one of TIME’s most influential people and showed up to the TIME 100 Gala last night looking like a fairytale.


And that’s not it either. She also performed for the entire audience, while Joanna Gaines fangirled over her. Taylor meanwhile was fangirling over Sandra Oh.

WOW TAYLOR!!! Come on Friday! We’re ready!

 

