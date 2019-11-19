Taylor Swift CAN Perform Her Old Songs At The AMAs
Looks like the public drama and stirring up her fans worked.
Once Taylor Swift put it out there that her former label and owners of her song catalog were preventing her from playing a medley of those songs at the American Music Awards, her fans acted ‘swiftly’ in her defense. Some crowdfunded billboards that said #IStandWithTaylor. Scooter Braun (her publicly named enemy) had to shut his offices down in Nashville Friday because of the hubbub. He’s ticked at Big Machine Records boss Scott Borchetta because of this public drama.
Now a statement was released saying she’s free to sing her old songs at the AMAs. In a statement released Monday (November 18) about the upcoming AMA performance BLMG says, “The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announced that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms, including the America Music Awards performance.”
Dick Clark Productions responded to the statement denying that any agreement between them and BGLM exists.
