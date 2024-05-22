Taylor Swift Can Do It With A Wardrobe Malfunction

GLENDALE, AZ – MAY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

…Not just a broken heart. It seems pretty clear right now that Taylor Swift is anything but brokenhearted. She smiled on stage in Stolkholm as she unwrapped her blue dress that was coming undone revealing the costume pieces for later in the show underneath.

It was her third night in the city and she wasn’t sweating the wardrobe fumble. She just said “talk amongst yourselves” and walked over to her piano to sit down and adjust when one of her crew members came over to assist.

There’s something sort of magical about an Eras Tour show where something doesn’t go as planned, no? You feel like you’ve won something special — especially for the fans at the Paris show who didn’t know she was adding The Tortured Poets Department section.

Check out the TTPD part of the set Taylor added after releasing her latest album!