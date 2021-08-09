Taylor Swift Brings Simone Biles To Tears With Tribute

Taylor Swift contributed a tribute to welcome Simone Biles back to competition in the balance beam, where she went on to win bronze.
I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13 https://t.co/px9RXtKHNI
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 3, 2021
Even Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg got emotional over Simone.
We knew @KevinHart4Real and @SnoopDogg's #TokyoOlympics commentary would make us laugh, but we didn't expect their tribute to @Simone_Biles to make us cry. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9reUDaVxZ4
— Peacock (@peacockTV) August 6, 2021
