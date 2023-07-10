99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Brings Ex-Boyfriend Taylor Lautner On Stage

July 10, 2023 7:38AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Lautner was part of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now” Era…which made sense when she brought him on stage at her Kansas City tour stop! And he did a pretty epic flip!

Swift debuted a new video for “I Can See You” starring Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash who also came out on stage. She pointed out Lautner did all his stunts!

The two Taylors gushed over each other with Swift saying Lautner was such “a positive force in my life”, and Lautner saying he admired her because of the singer songwriter and human she is.”

They also had some fun with the fact Lautner also married a Taylor!

