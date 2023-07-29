Taylor Swift Breaks Another Record

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift Breaks The All-Time Record For The Most No. 1 Hits On Billboard’s Pop Radio Chart

The latest Billboard news excites Taylor Swift and her fans. The music magazine announced Taylor’s single “Cruel Summer” would soon reach number one on the pop radio chart, making Swift the most successful artist in the history of that chart, surpassing other big stars.

Look what she made it do. Here are eight ways #TaylorSwift has changed the music business.https://t.co/VaUwy9av0N — billboard (@billboard) July 29, 2023

Billboard reports that Swift’s “Cruel Summer” will reach No. 1 on next week’s Pop Airplay chart.”Cruel Summer” is a historic hit for Swift and holds a special place in her discography. The cut will be her twelfth leader on the Pop Airplay chart, which features top pop stars.

Swift will soon surpass three other musicians and become the artist with the most number ones in history. She’s on par with Maroon 5, Rihanna, and Katy Perry with 11 tracks on the Pop Airplay chart.

Her single “Karma” reached number one on the Pop Airplay chart recently. “Cruel Summer” is Swift’s third No. 1 this year. Besides “Karma,” her other single, “Anti-Hero” reached number one earlier in 2023.

What is your favorite Taylor Swift song of all time?