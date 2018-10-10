Taylor Swift Breaks An AMA Record Last Night

Taylor Swift broke the record for most American Music Award wins by a female artist last night.

Swift won tour of the year, artist of the year, best pop/rock female artist and best pop/rock album for “Reputation”. The wins brought her lifetime total so far to 22, surpassing the previous record of 21 held by the late Whitney Houston. (The all-time leader is Michael Jackson, who had 24 AMA wins before his death in 2009.) She also opened the show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad” off of her album, “Reputation”.  CLICK HERE FOR FAN VIDEO FROM INSIDE THE AMA

https://twitter.com/AMAs/status/1049814437501100032

Other winners were Camila Cabello who got New Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Favorite Song for “Havana”.  Post Malone beat out Drake in two categories: Favorite Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Male Artist.

Migos won Favorite Duo/Group in either hip-hop or rock, beating out radio favorites, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5.

And Cardi B won Favorite Artist in Hip-Hop.

 

Panic! At The Disco had a great performance…

 

MORE HERE

