Taylor Swift Breaking More Records

Dec 22, 2020 @ 5:46am
Taylor Swift

Over the summer, Taylor Swift’s album Folklore, and its hit single “Cardigan,” both debuted at No. 1 on their respective Billboard charts during the same week, making her the first artist to ever pull off that amazing achievement.

It was revealed over the weekend that her new album, Evermore, debuted atop the Billboard 200, and now the single “Willow” has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

That makes Taylor Swift the first person to pull off the chart feat twice!

Additionally, “Willow” is her second No. 1 single of the year and 7th overall. She has now joined a multi-way tie for the artist with the second-most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100: She, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Drake, and Travis Scott have all notched 3, while Ariana Grande has 5. “Willow” reaching the top 10 also moves Swift past Carey and Stevie Wonder on the all-time list of artists with the most songs in the top 10, with a total of 29.

