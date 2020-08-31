Taylor Swift Becomes First Solo Female Artist to Win ‘Best Direction’ at MTV VMA’s
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift may not have won the most awards during the MTV VMA’s, but she certainly won big. Taylor won ‘Best Direction’ for her direction on “The Man”.
Not only was this Taylor’s directorial debut, but now it will sit in the history books. Taylor Swift is the first female solo artist to ever win this award! Check out Taylor’s acceptance speech!