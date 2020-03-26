Taylor Swift & Ariana Grande Are Sending Money to Fans Struggling Financially
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have been putting their money where it’s needed most and that’s in the hands of everyday people that are struggling after losing their jobs due to COVID-19.
Swift fan, Samantha Jacobson posted on Taylor’s favorite social media platform, Tumblr, about being upset that she couldn’t donate to Feeding America, as Taylor had suggested, due to losing her job.
Taylor saw her post and gifted her $3,000 to help with her expenses. As you can imagine Jacobson freaked out.
Ariana Grande is doing the same for fans, with several people saying they received $500 – $1,500 from Ariana after they expressed the loss of their jobs. As of right now over 2 million Americans have filed for unemployment.