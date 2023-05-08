Taylor Swift Announces “Speak Now- Taylor’s Version” Drops July 7

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift sent fans at her Nashville Eras Tour stop into a frenzy as they were the first to find out Speak Now will be the next album in her “Taylor’s Version” series, out July 7th. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift later wrote on Instagram.

The re-recordings are part of her revenge plot against former label, Big Machine, selling her earlier catalog in 2019 to Scooter Braun. she claims she was never given the chance to buy them. She has since re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Speak Now was Swift’s third album, featuring singles like “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”