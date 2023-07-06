Taylor Swift Announces More Tour Dates

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift announced 14 new shows to The Eras Tour.

One of her best friends, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, will be joining her for the entire run of 2024 European Eras Tour summer dates. The news came in the form of an Instagram post featuring a picture of the two old friends with their arms around each other’s shoulders along with an excited message from Taylor.

Taylor wrote: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” she wrote. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

The addition of the 14 new dates means that Paramore is now slated to open all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour, which kicks off on May 9th in Paris and wraps on August 17th with the last of six shows at Wembley Stadium in London.