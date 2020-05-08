Taylor Swift Announces “City of Lover” Concert to Air on ABC

Just when we needed her more, Taylor Swift just stepped up in a major way to keep us entertained!
Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020
