Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Ring In The New Year With A Kiss

Source: YouTube

We know you were worried about whether or not Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were able to ring in the new year together…and yes they did.

Videos surfaced from inside a private party in Kansas City where they were clearly focused on each other when the clock hit midnight! They partied alongside Kelce’s Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Britney, who has become a new bestie for Tay.

There are also theories from Swifties who have been watching her celestial themed fashion lately and think it might be a hint at her next album!