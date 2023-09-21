99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Hang Out…And The Internet Can’t EVEN

September 21, 2023 7:34AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Sooooo what do you think they were talking about??? Taylor Swift famously dated Joe Jonas in 2009 and dumped her in a quick phone call. Then Taylor wrote “Mr. Perfectly Fine” about him in 2021. Sophie Turner is going through a divorce with Joe. Soooo yeah he probably didn’t come up AT ALL when they caught dinner together in NYC, LOL.

But to be sitting a table nearby would have been fun…

 

