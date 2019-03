Taylor Swift performs "I Did Something Bad" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Tuesday (March 12th) is Girl Scouts Day. Many of the young women grow up to do amazing things.

Which iconic figures were Girl Scouts as kids?

Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning, Venus Williams, Martha Stewart, Robin Roberts, Katie Couric, Lisa Ling, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are just a few amazing women who grew up as scouts.