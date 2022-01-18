Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Stirred Engagement Rumors

Engagement rumors are surrounding Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn again as the couple just embarked on a vacation to St. Ives.
The couple flew over 4,000 miles from Swift’s Nashville home to St. Ives via private plane. According to a source the couple only stayed for three days and it was a long flight to a very specific spot.
The trip has people thinking the couple was celebrating a certain date. “Taylor’s a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time. But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them,” stated an unnamed source.
Taylor and Joe got close during lockdowns, with the actor even helping his girlfriend pen lyrics on “evermore” and “betty.”
If it’s not for real, we hope Taylor and Joe are headed for marital bliss soon!