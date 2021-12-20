      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Going Strong

Dec 20, 2021 @ 7:16am
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are going strong. The celebrity couple was rumored to have split, but it seems that Taylor wanted to make sure the naysayers saw that she and Alwyn are far from over.

Taylor quickly “liked” a picture Alwyn posted of himself alongside The Stars at Noon, director Claire Denis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn)

Taylor and Joe have been secretly dating since 2016 and the two of them collaborated on her pandemic albums, folklore and evermore.

Do you think Taylor and Joe Alwyn will eventually get married?

