Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Are Cooking Up A Surprise

Aug 9, 2021 @ 8:26am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What are Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran up to?

Taylor and Ed are working together again as Taylor prepares to re-release her “Red” album.  The tracklist for the re-release included a newly recorded version of Ed Sheeran’s “Everything Has Changed.”  Taylor shared on her Instagram that there is another song featured on the re-release where she collaborates with her friend, Ed, on a song called “Run.”

 

Taylor says all 30 songs that were supposed to be on the “Red” album will be included in the re-release, including a song that is ten minutes long. The re-release of “Red” is scheduled for November 19th.  Who would you like to see Taylor Swift collaborate with?

