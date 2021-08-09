Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Are Cooking Up A Surprise

What are Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran up to?
Taylor and Ed are working together again as Taylor prepares to re-release her “Red” album. The tracklist for the re-release included a newly recorded version of Ed Sheeran’s “Everything Has Changed.” Taylor shared on her Instagram that there is another song featured on the re-release where she collaborates with her friend, Ed, on a song called “Run.”
Taylor says all 30 songs that were supposed to be on the “Red” album will be included in the re-release, including a song that is ten minutes long. The re-release of “Red” is scheduled for November 19th. Who would you like to see Taylor Swift collaborate with?