Taylor Swift Admits “Betty” Was About Her Friends’ Kids…AKA Ryan and Blake

Aug 7, 2020 @ 7:56am

Taylor Swift’s fans, the Swities, are not to be toyed with. They were swift to figure out that “Betty” on Taylor’s new album ‘Folklore’ was actually revealing the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third daughter.

Taylor admitted the song used her friends’ kids names. Well the world already knew that Blake and Ryan had James and Inez, so naturally Betty is the name of their third! Way to go Taylor! Do you think Blake and Ryan knew and approved it already?!

