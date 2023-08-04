Taylor Swift Adds 15 North American Dates to ‘Eras Tour’ in 2024

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Just when you thought Taylor Swift’s final shows in the U.S. in L.A. would be it for your chance to see the Eras Tour on US soil, she tacks on 15 more shows for the U.S. and Canada NEXT FALL. Yep, she’s keeping it up through November 2024 with six shows in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. But before that are three shows each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Gracie Abrams will be the support act for the dates. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media yesterday. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!” Additional shows could still be announced in the future. But in the meantime, Swift began her six-night run in Los Angeles last night, which will be followed by dates in Latin America through the end of the year. Asia and Europe will follow next year.

We’re crossing our fingers she still decides to come through Louisville!