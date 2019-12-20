Taylor Swift 2019’s Most Influential Person…
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
…on Twitter.
Taylor Swift was named 2019’s Most Influential Person on Twitter for the second year in a row.
https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1206789620551344128
The annual list, which was compiled by digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, ranked 50 of the social media platform’s significant accounts, using an algorithm to determine their influencer score. Taylor topped the list with a score of 97.
Brandwatch says of its algorithm: “This is our measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating. While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score.”
Second on the list was President Donald Trump, who was followed by India Prime Minster Narena Modi, Katy Perry and Elon Musk. Also making the top 10 were Cristiano Ronaldo, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.