Taylor Lautner Admits He Thought Kanye-Taylor Moment At 2009 VMAs Was A “Skit”

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Taylor Lautner and his wife, also Taylor Lautner, have a fairly new podcast called The Squeeze. Or at least the wife does and she features her husband on it.

A clip of a recent episode made its way onto TikTok via Podcast Nation where the man Taylor admits that if he could go back in time to a moment to change it, he would choose the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance of an award. He thought it was a skit!

Mrs. Lautner says “I’m deceased” with a silly grin knowing exactly what happened at that show.

He says he could barely hear the exchange and assumed it was a practiced skit for the show. He only realized that it was not part of the show when he saw his then-girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s face.