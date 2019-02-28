Taylor Is On A Magazine Cover…Swifties Think It’s More Evidence New Music Is Coming

Taylor Swift is Elle UK magazine’s April cover girl, and talks about the power of pop music.

Taylor Swift stuns in brand new photoshoot for ELLE UK. (📸: Quentin Jones) pic.twitter.com/gEaeYoPWmn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2019

She loves how a song can paint a picture.

“My favorite kinds of books to read are the ones that do more than just tell you a story. They do more than just set the scene or paint the picture. The writing I love the most places you into that story, that room, that rain soaked kiss. You can smell the air, hear the sounds, and feel your heart race as the character’s does. It’s something F. Scott Fitzgerald did so well, to describe a scene so gorgeously interwoven with rich emotional revelations, that you yourself have escaped from your own life for a moment.”

“I’m highly biased, but I think that the way music can transport you back to a long-forgotten memory is the closest sensation we have to traveling in time.”

She talks about what inspires her song-writing:

“I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had. I like to use nostalgia as inspiration when I’m writing songs for the same reason I like to take photographs. I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times. I want to remember the color of the sweater, the temperature of the air, the creak of the floorboards, the time on the clock when your heart was stolen or shattered or healed or claimed forever.”

Her issue of Elle UK is out March 7th.

This is the latest thing that is freaking out Swifties making them think new music is coming…OH, AND TAYLOR READ YOUR THEORIES.

Here Are All The Fan Theories That Taylor Swift Is Releasing A New Album https://t.co/Y3j4tcncTZ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 26, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuZLWCjl1VR/

I think the fact Taylor isnt denying anything may mean something is definitely coming! It could mean just the Elle magazine or it could mean something else? Also Elle UK. So is she moving to london? — Jessica😺🐍Ready for TS7🌴 (@Jess951000) February 28, 2019

ALSO ELLE MAGAZINE UK!! 💛💛😍 SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY COMING — Autumn 🌴never met Tay club (@meredibbles) February 28, 2019

