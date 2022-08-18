Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Set To Stream September 3

An all-star tribute concert honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will air September 3rd. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London will stream live on Paramount+ (in the U.S.), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV’s YouTube channels (globally).

You’ll see performances by Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Violet Grohl, Justin and Shane Hawkins, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson and many others. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will also appear. You can also catch highlights on CBS in a one-hour special from 10-11p.m. ET on September 3rd.

The show and merch sales benefit Music Support and MusiCares charities, both of which were selected by the Hawkins family.