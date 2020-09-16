      Breaking News
Taylor Hanson And Wife Expecting Baby #7

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:22am

Taylor Hanson and his wife Natalie Hanson are expecting their 7th child. He announced it on Instagram yesterday.

 

No other details, including the sex of the child, were revealed.

The big announcement came less than two years after Taylor and Natalie welcomed their son Claude Indiana Emmanuel into the world. They’re also the proud parents to Jordan Ezra, 17; Penelope Anne, 15; River Samuel, 14; Viggo Moriah, 11 and Wilhelmina “Willa” Jane, 7, whom they raise in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

 

