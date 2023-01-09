Tax Incentives Attracting Movie Makers To Louisville

Soozie Eastman, president of the 502 Film Collective, explains how tax incentives have made Louisville a new go-to location for Hollywood film crews. A tax break of 30-35% has made the area a more attractive and economical location.

Kentucky has been the backdrop for several movie sets from “Stripes” in the 80s with Bill Murray, to “Secretariat” and “Elizabethtown” which featured The Brown Hotel. Ethan Hawke is currently shooting a biopic called “Wildcat” in the area. The redevelopment of The Gardens may be a location of interest, too. The new design will allow for film and TV sets as well as a recording studio, which could attract even bigger productions.

Eastman says that’s all good news for tourism, community growth and should boost the economy. Learn more at 502film.org.