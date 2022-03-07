Taron Egerton Collapses On Stage During A Play In London

Taron Egerton is “completely fine” after passing out during the first performance of his new play at the Ambassadors Theatre in London on Saturday night. He got on Instagram to assure fans he would be back for Sunday night’s show. He said, “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”
Rocketman and Kingsman star Taron Egerton has sparked concerns after collapsing on stage during the opening night of his new play in London.https://t.co/RkePaq36c4
— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 6, 2022
Rocketman and Kingsman star Taron Egerton has sparked concerns after collapsing on stage during the opening night of his new play in London.https://t.co/RkePaq36c4
— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 6, 2022
After Egerton fainted onstage, production was stopped and a doctor in the audience was brought in to the assist the actor. Forty minutes later, director Marianne Elliott informed the audience that Egerton was “absolutely fine,” and that his understudy Joel Harper Jackson would take over for the final 15 minutes of the show.
“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” Egerton wrote.
MORE HERE