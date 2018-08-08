Target Will Sort You Into The Hogwarts House You Belong In

Hogwarts house sorting has gotten a little easier with the help of our good friends at Target and getting sorted is only going to cost you $24.99!
If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’re going to need this. Your very own sorting hat!
Talking sorting hats are now on shelves at Target stores and you can own one for just $24.99. They sing, they dance and of course, they sort you into the house they think you belong in.
I didn’t pick this guy due to space issues at home, but this sorting hat is so so cool! It looks a lot like the one used in the films! This guy is at target! What do you guys think of him? #HarryPotter #harrypotterforever #harrypotterfilms #HarryPotterBooks #harrypotterquotes #hogwarts #potterheads #GryffindorPride #sorcerersstone #theboywholived #chocolatefrogs #ronweasley #theweasleys #sortinghat
As with just about anything Harry Potter related, if you want one you will probably want to buy it quickly as they are sure to sell out quite quickly. If you can’t find one at your local Target store, you can get one HERE.