Target Will Hold Your Spot in Line This Holiday Season
Target is stepping up this holiday season to ensure the safety of shoppers as they complete their holiday shopping! Here’s what Target is doing this holiday season to keep you at ease:
- More curbside pickup spots
- You’ll be able to check your store to see if there is a line outside, then be able to reserve your spot in said line
- There will be a scanner option on your own phone to complete self check-out
- More employees have been hired to help with not only curbside, but will be positioned around the store with scanners to check-out guests throughout the stores to avoid lines and crowds
Way to go Target!