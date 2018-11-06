Target Unveils Skip-the-Line Tech for Black Friday

Alright Target, as if I needed ANOTHER reason to shop there. Target is implementing technology on Black Friday that is a game changer for the average shopper.

People will be able to get back to their loved ones sooner thanks to the retail giant’s new “skip-the-line” feature.

Black Friday savings are on! 🙌See @Target’s entire ad and start saving right this second (and all season long): https://t.co/YB4eJC7zSl. pic.twitter.com/iuT9GgoKZc — Target News (@TargetNews) November 1, 2018

Target employees, armed with handheld scanners, will ring up purchases and take credit card payments right from the carts, allowing customers to avoid the inevitable giant lineups at the register.

Extra team members will be stationed in the electronics department, as the company knows that is generally the busiest part of the store on Black Friday.