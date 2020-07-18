      Breaking News
JCPS Superintendent Recommends First Six Weeks Online

Target to Require Face Masks in Stores Starting August 1st

Jul 18, 2020 @ 11:41am

Target is joining the long list of major retailers to make masks mandated to enter their store starting August 1st.  CVS will require masks starting on Monday.

TAGS
CVS mask mask mandate Target
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE