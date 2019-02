Like I needed another reason to go to Target…

Target is going to help make “Fwineday” (a made-up holiday for Friday that involves unwinding with a glass of vino) even better because they are launching a line of wines all under $10.

The wine collection which includes a cabernet sauvignon, red wine blend, rosé, pinot grigio, and chardonnay will hit shelves on March 3 for $9.99 each.

All of the wines are made from California grapes.