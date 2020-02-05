Target Just Released A $10 Valentine’s Day Rosé
Target’s new Rosé Bae variety is the perfect sip on Feb. 14.
The fact that Target offers wallet-friendly wine is one of the many reasons we can’t get enough of the store.
Rosé Bae is a dry-style wine. You can expect notes of red fruit, subtle minerality, and a hint of floral, along with a crisp finish.
And you could honestly pair this wine with anything!
Rosé Bae wine is available exclusively at Target for $10. There are four ombré-colored labels, so yes, you do need to collect them all!