Target Just Released A $10 Valentine’s Day Rosé

Feb 5, 2020 @ 2:31pm

Target’s new Rosé Bae variety is the perfect sip on Feb. 14.

The fact that Target offers wallet-friendly wine is one of the many reasons we can’t get enough of the store.

Rosé Bae is a dry-style wine. You can expect notes of red fruit, subtle minerality, and a hint of floral, along with a crisp finish.

And you could honestly pair this wine with anything!

Rosé Bae wine is available exclusively at Target for $10. There are four ombré-colored labels, so yes, you do need to collect them all!

