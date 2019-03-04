Target is Teaming Up With Vineyard Vines for a Limited Summer Collection

PLEASE TAKE ALL OF OUR MONEY!

Target has done it again, and this time with a hometown favorite thanks to Derby season, VINEYARD VINES.

Vineyard Vines is an official Derby sponsor, we even have cabs decked out in Vineyard Vines decor, and now Target is giving us this limited time summer collection.

.@Target and @VineyardVines are teaming up! Here’s everything you need to know about their new collaboration (especially when you can buy!): https://t.co/l5QCpZPdGD — InStyle (@InStyle) February 28, 2019

ONE PROBLEM, we won’t have it in time for Derby season because it doesn’t hit shelves and Target.com until May 18th. Either way, we are here for this.