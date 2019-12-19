Target Is Selling Hot Cocoa Drink Bombs
Everybody loves hot chocolate on a cold day but making it is sometimes a total drag!
Now, Target has a new creation that will let you create hot chocolate with ease and excitement!
Target is selling hot chocolate drink bombs for the holidays and they’re SO COOL.
Basically, each chocolate orb (they come in white, dark, and milk) is filled with marshmallows. You simply drop this into a mug, pour some steaming milk on top and it will explode with chocolatey, creamy goodness. You’ll have an instant hot chocolate, no strange mixes required.