Target Is Selling Hot Cocoa Drink Bombs

Dec 19, 2019 @ 3:23pm

Everybody loves hot chocolate on a cold day but making it is sometimes a total drag!

Now, Target has a new creation that will let you create hot chocolate with ease and excitement!

 

 

Target Wondershop Hot Chocolate Drink Bombs @target

So this holiday season these chocolate Bombs seem to be all the rage at multiple grocery stores. Target sells this 3 pack of White, Milk, & Dark Chocolate Bombs that are filled with mini marshmallows. Put them in Hot Milk and watch it melt away into hot chocolate with Marshmallows. The chocolates actually taste really good and I'm about to enjoy these as they're supposed to be made right now.

Target is selling hot chocolate drink bombs for the holidays and they’re SO COOL.

Basically, each chocolate orb (they come in white, dark, and milk) is filled with marshmallows. You simply drop this into a mug, pour some steaming milk on top and it will explode with chocolatey, creamy goodness. You’ll have an instant hot chocolate, no strange mixes required.

